Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €13.50 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €13.50 ($15.70) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AOX. Barclays set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.40 ($15.58) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.37 ($19.04).

alstria office REIT stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €13.27 ($15.43). The stock had a trading volume of 416,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

