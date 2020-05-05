KeyCorp Comments on Pentair PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $34.48 on Monday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pentair by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

