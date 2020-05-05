Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Killam Apartment REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Killam Apartment REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$1.02. The firm had revenue of C$62.69 million during the quarter.

Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This is a boost from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.