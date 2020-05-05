KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

Get KONE OYJ/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $29.55 on Friday. KONE OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KONE OYJ/ADR (KNYJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.