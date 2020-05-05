Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $392,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD opened at $124.78 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

