Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $585.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.13 and its 200 day moving average is $193.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.