Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,592 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

