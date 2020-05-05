Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Kraken Robotics in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of CVE PNG opened at C$0.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. The company has a market cap of $56.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.76.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

