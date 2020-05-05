Laureate Education (LAUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Laureate Education to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Laureate Education has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAUR shares. BidaskClub lowered Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Laureate Education from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

