Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Oppenheimer cut Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. FIX boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.