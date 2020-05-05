Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.3% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 68,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

