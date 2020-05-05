Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.77. The company has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.