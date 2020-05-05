Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

