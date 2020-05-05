Lazydays (LAZY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.91 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.92%.

Get Lazydays alerts:

LAZY remained flat at $$3.17 during trading on Tuesday. 76 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.50. Lazydays has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.