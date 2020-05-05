Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

LGRVF stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Legrand has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Legrand will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

