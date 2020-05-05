Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

LDOS stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 55,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,724. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Leidos alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.