Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.28.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

