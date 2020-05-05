Livongo Health (LVGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Livongo Health has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Livongo Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.51.

In related news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $182,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,355.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,118 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

