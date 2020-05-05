Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 26443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

LMNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Luminex by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 132,358 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.67 and a beta of 0.73.

About Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

