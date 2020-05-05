Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Danske cut shares of Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lundin Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. Lundin Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $34.30.

Lundin Petroleum Company Profile

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

