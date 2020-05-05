M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MDC traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,380. M.D.C. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

