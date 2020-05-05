Manning and Napier (MN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 million. On average, analysts expect Manning and Napier to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manning and Napier alerts:

Shares of Manning and Napier stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Manning and Napier has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.