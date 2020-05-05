Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271,165 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Mantech International worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,337,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the first quarter worth $16,290,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Mantech International by 37,064.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Mantech International by 5,316.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth $7,496,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

