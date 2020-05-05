Mdu Resources Group (MDU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mdu Resources Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Mdu Resources Group has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

