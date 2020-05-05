Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.9% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura decreased their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

