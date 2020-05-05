Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $545,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.