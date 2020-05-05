MGIC Investment (MTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 127,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,915. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

