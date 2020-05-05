Micromines (MICRO) Tops One Day Volume of $331.00

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Micromines token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last week, Micromines has traded up 80.4% against the U.S. dollar. Micromines has a total market cap of $10,789.68 and $331.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.49 or 0.02316683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00189248 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00066936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.