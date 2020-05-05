Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -4.50

News stories about Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) have trended extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mineral Resources earned a news impact score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MALRF opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

