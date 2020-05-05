Minerva Neurosciences’ (NERV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NERV. BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 61,971 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

