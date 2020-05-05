Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Miragen Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 938.65%. On average, analysts expect Miragen Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 2,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,110. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.06. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

