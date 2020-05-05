Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,194.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,320.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

