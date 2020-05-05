Moderna (MRNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative net margin of 855.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,878,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,630,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. Moderna has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.55.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $34.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Moderna to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.