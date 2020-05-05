Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Shares of MHK opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $156.60.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

