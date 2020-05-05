Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. On average, analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.83. 8,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.50. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $230,900.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at $818,767.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $369,438.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,410.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $4,230,743 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

