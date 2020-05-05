Montage Resources (MR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Montage Resources to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $174.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

MR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 322,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 4.01. Montage Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

MR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Montage Resources in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

