Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

V opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.87. The firm has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

