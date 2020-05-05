Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,221.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

