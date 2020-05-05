Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSADY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Ms&Ad Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY opened at $13.88 on Friday. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.