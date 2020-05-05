Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) versus Axis Capital (OTCMKTS:AXS) Head-To-Head Survey

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Axis Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ms&Ad Insurance Group 5.73% 13.98% 1.69% Axis Capital 6.25% 5.39% 0.99%

Volatility and Risk

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axis Capital has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Axis Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Axis Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Axis Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ms&Ad Insurance Group $49.62 billion 0.33 $1.73 billion $1.56 8.89 Axis Capital $5.17 billion 0.57 $323.47 million $2.52 14.05

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Axis Capital. Ms&Ad Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axis Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Axis Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axis Capital 1 2 3 0 2.33

Axis Capital has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.44%. Given Axis Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axis Capital is more favorable than Ms&Ad Insurance Group.

Dividends

Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Axis Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axis Capital pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Axis Capital has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Axis Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Axis Capital beats Ms&Ad Insurance Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; and marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

