Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Mueller Water Products updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:MWA opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

