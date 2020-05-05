National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($6.64) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

VET stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $681.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $294.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.31%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 13,792.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 159,269 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

