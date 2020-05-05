National Bank Financial Comments on CGI Group, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2020 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.