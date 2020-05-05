National Bank Financial Comments on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Canaccord Genuity cut Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$81.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$81.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of IAG opened at C$45.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 12 month low of C$30.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.