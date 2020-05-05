National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sun Life Financial Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $33.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,271,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,977,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,666,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,895 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1,191.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,284,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,072 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,512,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.