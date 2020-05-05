Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.37-0.45 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. 1,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,450. The company has a market cap of $235.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.