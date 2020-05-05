Neovasc (NVCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, analysts expect Neovasc to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 5,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,724. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVCN shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Neovasc in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Neovasc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.