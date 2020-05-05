NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) & Twilio (NASDAQ:TWLO) Critical Contrast

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Twilio alerts:

This table compares Twilio and NetSol Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $1.13 billion 13.95 -$307.06 million ($1.83) -61.89 NetSol Technologies $67.82 million 0.37 $8.58 million $0.74 2.89

NetSol Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetSol Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Twilio has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Twilio and NetSol Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 0 6 15 0 2.71 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twilio presently has a consensus price target of $126.42, indicating a potential upside of 11.63%. Given Twilio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Twilio is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Twilio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -27.07% -5.39% -4.48% NetSol Technologies 5.53% 7.76% 5.83%

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Twilio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System that enables users to manage and maintain a contract; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) to automate and manage the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The company's NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Digital that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Digital includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer, a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Drivemate Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.