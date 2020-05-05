Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. Newmont Goldcorp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $64.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $528,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,938. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

