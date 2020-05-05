NexPoint Real Estate Finance (ONEW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($48.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,128. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director John Troiano bought 28,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $262,880.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th.

